Will Area Mountain Passes Reopen This Season?

Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass View Photo

Sonora, CA — Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass remain closed until further notice.

Caltrans is not referring to it as the “seasonal closure” so there is uncertainty if they will reopen. Spokesperson Warren Alford says if there is an extended warm, dry spell, there is a chance that the passes will reopen. However, if a winter weather pattern returns, it would transition to a seasonal closure.

He says the top priority is safety for the road crews and traveling public.

At this time, citing the cooler temperatures, Caltrans is not clearing the higher elevation snowfall.

Yosemite National Park has already announced that Highway 120 Tioga Pass is closed for the season.