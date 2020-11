Tuolumne County Adds More COVID Cases: Calaveras Moves To Purple

Tuolumne County COVID-19 Cases View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County did not release new COVID-19 case numbers over the weekend, but a recent spike has forced a move from the moderate orange tier to the most restrictive purple category.

The change was announced by the state. Businesses that can now only operate outdoors include gyms, movie theaters, museums, places of worship, restaurants and wineries.

In addition, Calaveras County is now included in the state’s curfew order that prohibits non-essential work and activities between 10pm and 5am.

Meanwhile, in Tuolumne County, the public health department announces that there were 33 new cases on Sunday and 21 on Saturday. Tuolumne County remains in the purple tier.

The demographics of the new cases in Tuolumne County are as follows:

Under 20: Males – 2, Females – 1

20s: Males – 0 Females – 2

30s: Males – 3, Females – 10

40s: Males – 4, Females – 5

50s: Males – 5, Females – 1

60s: Males – 5, Females – 5

70s: Males – 4, Females -2

80s: Males – 2, Females – 2

90s: Males – 1, Females – 0