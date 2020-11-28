Waste Management Trash Collection Delayed

Sonora, CA — Citing a “driver shortage,” trash collection is delayed this week in many parts of Tuolumne County.

CAL Sierra Waste Management reports that impacted customers have been notified by telephone to leave their trash cans curbside until a truck driver is available to pick them up.

In the meantime, the company is also providing centrally located roll-off boxes where people can dispose trash themselves. Locations are listed below.

Soulsbyville HOA – 20522 Willow Springs Drive, Soulsbyville

Crystal Falls HOA – 21725 Crystal Falls Dr, Sonora

Woods Creek Rotary Park – 99 S Forest Rd, Sonora

Sonora Library – 480 Greenley Rd. Sonora