Homeless Support Organization Receives Surprise Irving J. Symons Award
SAF Board Member Bill Polley with Hazel & Dick Mitchell of Give Someone A Chance
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County non-profit organization “Give Someone A Chance” has received the 2020 Irving J. Symons Award from the Sonora Area Foundation.
Also referred to as the “Incentive Award,” it was been presented since 2006 to a group that makes a significant contribution to the community.
SAF Executive Director Darrell Slocum says that it is a proactive grant award, meaning that it comes as a complete surprise, and is not in response to a grant application.
Give Someone a Chance launched a mobile shower bus in 2019 and also oversees Camp Hope situated off of Stockton Road. The group also created a “Trash to Cash” program that incentivizes the collecting of garbage in homeless areas, and has future plans for a mobile laundry vehicle.
Irving J. Symons Awards over the years:
2006
ATCAA Food Bank Van – $26,536
TGH Foundation – Beds and Lifts – $13,500
2007
VNA – General Support – $20,000
A-TCAA Food Bank – $20,000
2008
Interfaith – $20,000
ATCAA Food Bank – $20,000
2009
Meals-On-Wheels – $39,590
2010
Interfaith – Wood Delivery Truck – $10,000
WATCH – in Memory of Jane Symons – $25,000
2011
Meals on Wheels – $20,000
Smile Keepers – $20,000
2012
Jamestown Family Resource Center – $40,000
2013
Interfaith – Honor Mary Salvarezza – $20,000
2013
Catholic Charities – $20,000
2014
WATCH – $20,000
We Care Sober Living – $20,000
2015
Tuolumne County Archives – $10,000
WINGS Fund – $10,000
CNVC – $10,000
2016 Smile Keepers – $25,000
Children’s Holiday Party – Bicycles – $15,000
2017
SRT – Honor of Sara & Dennis Jones – $40,000
2018
Tuolumne Trails – $40,000
2019
Meals on Wheels (SSP) – $40,000