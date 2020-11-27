Homeless Support Organization Receives Surprise Irving J. Symons Award

SAF Board Member Bill Polley with Hazel & Dick Mitchell of Give Someone A Chance View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County non-profit organization “Give Someone A Chance” has received the 2020 Irving J. Symons Award from the Sonora Area Foundation.

Also referred to as the “Incentive Award,” it was been presented since 2006 to a group that makes a significant contribution to the community.

SAF Executive Director Darrell Slocum says that it is a proactive grant award, meaning that it comes as a complete surprise, and is not in response to a grant application.

Give Someone a Chance launched a mobile shower bus in 2019 and also oversees Camp Hope situated off of Stockton Road. The group also created a “Trash to Cash” program that incentivizes the collecting of garbage in homeless areas, and has future plans for a mobile laundry vehicle.

