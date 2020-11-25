Donations Starting To Come In For Interfaith

Interfaith Coat Drive View Photo

Sonora, CA — Many are pitching in to help those in need as donations start to come in for Clarke Broadcasting’s Interfaith Cash and Coat Drive.

The two-week fundraising event kicked off on Monday for Interfaith Social Services. Charity officials update that over $6000 dollars have been donated and then matched by each Sonora Area Foundation and Chicken Ranch Casino. That adds up to $18,000 so far with the event running thru December 5th. The two have each generously agreed to match the first 40 thousand dollars contributed by the community.

While there are some changes this year due to COVID-19 protocols, currently more than 315 coats have been dropped off and those who need them can get them starting Wednesday. To donate, just bring your cash and coats directly to Interfaith at 18500 Stryker Court in Sonora Monday thru Friday between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. during this two-week period.

If you would rather donate monetarily online, go to Interfaithsonora.com. Or you can mail pledges to Interfaith at Box 5070, Sonora, 95370.