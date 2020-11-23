Terra Vi Lodge Project Going Before Planning Commission

Terra Vi Lodge Yosemite View Photos

Groveland, CA — A couple of weeks after approving the Yosemite Under Canvas, the Tuolumne County Planning Commission will review another notable south county development project.

The planning commission will hold a public hearing on the Terra Vi Lodge Yosemite. It would spread along 64 acres at the northeast corner of Sawmill Mountain Road and Highway 120. The plan calls for the construction of around 140 guest rooms, 25 cabins, a market, lodge, event space and other supporting structures.

The commission will vote on certifying the final Environmental Impact Report and issuing a site development permit. You can view the EIR by clicking here.

The meeting will start at 5pm on Tuesday, December 1 on the online platform Zoom. For information on viewing the meeting, and making comments, click here.