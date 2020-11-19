Yosemite Under Canvas Project Approved By Planning Commission

Tents Like This Would Be At The Proposed Yosemite Under Canvas View Photo

Groveland, CA — A luxury tent camping resort project planned for Highway 120 and Hardin Flat Road was approved by the Tuolumne County Planning Commission.

The project calls for 99 rental tent units, a reception tent, mobile kitchen, laundry facilities and bathrooms spread over 80 acres. Votes to approve the Environmental Impact Report, site development permit, and use permit, were all 5-1. Commissioner Larry Biel was the no vote, and commissioner Dick Pland was absent.

Community Development Director Quincy Yaley says there is now a 10-day window for anyone to appeal the decision to the board of supervisors, which is a possibility given that last night’s meeting spanned several hours with many people and groups speaking in opposition, including the Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center (CSERC).

If there is no appeal filed, Yaley says, “There are some final environmental documents that we file, but the project is approved, and has conditions of approval that need to be fulfilled, as they work towards construction.”

As a COVID-19 related precaution, last night’s planning commission meeting was conducted over Zoom.