COVID-19 Cases: Twain Harte Is Out Early And Sonora El Sends Some Home

Sonora, CA – Two more schools report individuals who received positive test results for COVID-19 were at the schools.

Twain Harte School reported today a staff member tested positive and they are working with public health. Superintendent Rick Hennes and Principal Gabe Wingo state that close contacts have already been notified and given quarantine instructions. They further assure if you did not receive a call from school staff yet, then your student was not identified as having close contact with the staff member. Twain Harte is canceling school for students tomorrow to “evaluate our COVID case response procedures and update staff training.” Due to the Thanksgiving break, they state in-person instruction will continue, as scheduled, on Monday, November 30.

Sonora Elementary reported two students from the same household have tested positive. Principal Chris Boyles states the families of the classes with those students have been notified and students in those classes were sent home out of an abundance of caution. The last date of known contact was November 13 and the school administration and public health are doing a full investigation. The elementary school remains open. Next week Sonora Elementary and many other schools will be closed all week for Thanksgiving break.

The Sonora High School District went to distance learning as detailed here. General information on guidelines for schools and positive COVID-19 cases are in a blog here.

Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.