Tuolumne Moved To Purple Tier: Calaveras To Orange

Sacramento, CA — While citing optimism that the first Californians should receive a COVID-19 vaccine sometime next month, Governor Gavin Newsom says that 41 counties are in the most restrictive purple tier due to a recent spike in cases.

Last week there were 13 only counties in the category. During his noon press conference, Newsom stated that he is “sounding the alarm” and “pulling the brake” in hopes of slowing the recent spread.

Tuolumne County was moved to the purple tier and Calaveras County to the moderate orange tier. To find out what the switch means for different business sectors, click here.

Newsom said the encouraging development is that the search for a vaccine is transitioning from “a marathon to a sprint,” adding that there is a “light at the end of the tunnel” thanks to the work of Moderna and Pfizer. Newsom said a limited amount of vaccine is anticipated to be available for healthcare workers and first responders in late December, and for others during months after.