Final Reading Planned For Sonora Marijuana Ordinance

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will vote on allowing recreational marijuana sales in certain areas of the city.

We reported on November 3 that the council passed the initial reading of an ordinance change to expand the current marijuana program that allows two permits for the sale of medicinal marijuana, to three permits, and to allow those businesses to do either medicinal or recreational sales.

The businesses would still be prohibited from operating within 600 feet of a school, youth center, daycare or church.

The final reading of the ordinance change will be this evening at 5pm. The meeting will be streamed on the online platform Zoom. more details can be found here.

Of note, marijuana sales are disallowed in the unincorporated regions of the county, per the direction of the board of supervisors. District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has submitted a new myMotherLode.com this morning urging the city council to reject the expansion to recreational sales. You can find it by clicking here.