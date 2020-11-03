Sonora Moves Recreational Marijuana Ordinance Step Forward

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council took a step towards allowing recreational marijuana sales in the city limits.

The city currently has a marijuana program that issues up to two permits for the sale of medicinal cannabis. The proposed ordinance change would expand it to three permits and allow the businesses to also do recreational sales.

Last month the city’s Planning Commission reviewed the matter and recommended with a 4-1 vote that the city council deny the new ordinance. The city council last night decided to go the other direction, and voted 5-0 to introduce the measure and waive the first reading. The required second reading, and potential adoption, will now be voted on at the November 16 council meeting.

A staff memo to the council indicated that the planning commission is typically more tasked with making zoning recommendations, and not policy decisions, like marijuana sales.

If approved on November 16, the businesses would still be prohibited from operating within 600 feet of a school, youth center, daycare or church.

Outside of the city limits, in other parts of Tuolumne County, per the direction of the Board of Supervisors, marijuana sales are prohibited.