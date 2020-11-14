Update: Power Outage In Downtown Sonora, Pole On Fire

PG&E power pole on fire on Stewart Street in downtown Sonora View Photos

Update at 6 p.m.: The lights are back on for all 464 customers whose power went out just before 5 p.m. in downtown Sonora. A pole caught on fire on Stewart Street near the Gold Street intersection, as can be seen in the photo image box.

The outage stretched along South Washington Street/Highway 49 from Williams Street to just past the Tuolumne County Superior Courthouse and on the east side of Washington Street to South Forest Road and Woods Creek, off Stockton Road. Crews were able to inspect and repair the lines quickly with the lights going back on just before 6 p.m. The company did not relay the cause of the outage, but it was raining at the time the electricity went out.

Original post at 5:30 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Just before 5 p.m. all the lights went out here at Clarke Broadcasting and over 450 other businesses and homes in downtown Sonora.

Sonora Police reported that a power pole, pictured in the image box, was on fire on Stewart Street near the Gold Street intersection. Stewart Street is closed from Gold Street to Church Street. PG&E reports that 464 customers stretching from Willaims Street to just past the Tuolumne County Superior Courthouse are in the dark. The outage runs along South Washington Street to South Forest Road and Woods Creek, off Stockton Road. The utility says a crew is heading to the scene and restoration is expected around 8:15 p.m. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.