Mid November Community Events

There are several online and drive-thru events planned in the Mother Lode.

Today is the last day of the extended San Andreas CalaverasGROWN San Andreas Certified Farmers’ Market. Details are here.

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) fire crew training will wrap up on Friday, November 13th. The unit has a new Firehawk as detailed in our news story here. The training consists of multiple helicopter flights in and around the Columbia Airport and surrounding communities of Jamestown, Sonora and around New Melones Reservoir.

Start your holiday shopping on Main Street in Jamestown, rain or shine from 10am-4pm this Saturday and Sunday, November 14th and 15th. The Street Faire in Downtown Jamestown will feature a pumpkin patch, local craft vendors, multiple beer gardens, BBQ, kettle corn, and DIY crafts. Their community event listing is here.

In lieu of Tuolumne County Master Gardener’s November Open Garden Day, which is usually our “Family Day in the Garden”, they will be giving out Craft Kits aimed at kids in 1st to 4th grades at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday, November 14th from 10AM – 1PM. The kits will be handed out in a drive-up setting until they are gone at the entrance to the Demonstration Garden. Details are in the event listing here.

A Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner with drive-thru pick up is this Saturday, November 14, from 4:00 to 7:00pm, Sponsored by Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge. Details are here.

Support Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County by joining an online Holiday Shop and Auction full of unique items donated to the Habitat ReStore. Saturday is the last day, details are here.

Also on Saturday from 5-8pm Tuolumne County Arts is hosting an online auction. Photos and details are on their website here.