Prescribed Burn Today At Calaveras Big Trees

Calaveras Big Trees State Park View Photo

Arnold, CA — Smoke is anticipated to be visible near Highway 4 in Calaveras County.

A 26 acre prescribed burn is scheduled to begin today in the North Grove area of Calaveras Big Trees State Park. It is the first in a series of burns planned over the coming months at the park, weather permitting. The initial project will continue through Friday.

Prescribed burns this season at the park will be done in partnership with the Save the Redwoods League, and funding is coming from CAL Fire’s California Investments Program. The goal is to burn hazardous fuels in an effort to prevent larger fires during the peak fire season.

The state park reports that the smoke could cause brief traffic delays on Highway 4.

We reported earlier that a 10 acre burn will also take place today near Mt. Havalia in the Tuolumne area.