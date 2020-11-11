A Push Is Underway To Get ‘Magic Mushrooms’ Legalized In California

Sacramento, CA — California lawmakers will consider next year whether to decriminalize psychedelic drugs, like mushrooms.

A movement to legalize psychedelics has grown across the country in recent years as researchers have determined psilocybin, the hallucinogenic component of so-called magic mushrooms, and other drugs could be used to treat depression and anxiety.

Oakland adopted a resolution last year decriminalizing certain natural psychedelics that come from plants and fungi. It is one of a handful of cities nationwide to take that step. Just last week,

Oregon voters last week passed a measure to permit supervised use of psilocybin in a therapeutic setting, becoming the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms. Washington, D.C., meanwhile, voted to decriminalize certain psychedelic plants and fungi, though Congress could still overturn these laws.

One of the key proponents that he plans to introduce a bill to decriminalizing possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms and other psychedelics is California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). Encouraged by those developments he is talking with experts about exactly what form his proposal should take. While he is still working on the bill, he says he is leaning towards is Oregon’s supervised-use approach, but also allowing for the use of synthetic psychedelics such as LSD.

Wiener also plans to reintroduce legislation that would allow the Bay Area, currently struggling with surging opioid overdoses, to experiment with safe-injection sites where users would take drugs under supervision.