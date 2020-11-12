24 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health reports 24 new COVID-19 Cases, one is hospitalized and the rest are in isolation. According to public health officials, less than a third of the new cases are previously known contacts who were in quarantine. This is the largest number of new daily cases reported to date. The new cases include 5 males and 1 female under the age of 20, 2 males and 2 females in their 20s, 1 male and 1 female in their 30s, 3 females in their 40s, 1 male and 3 females in their 50s, 1 male and 1 female in their 60s, and 3 males in their 70s. Ten individuals have been released from isolation. As a reminder, if you are advised to isolate or quarantine, it is important to stay at home and separate yourself from others (including household members as much as possible).

Tuolumne Public Health stated yesterday the county can expect to move to the Red Tier level next week on Tuesday, November 17. Once a county moves into a more restrictive tier, businesses have three days to make the modifications to their business practices to remain in compliance. That implementation date would be Friday, November 20. Public Health is working with the Tuolumne County Innovation and Business Assistance Department to provide technical assistance to businesses that may be affected by the tier change. More Blueprint business details are here, the Blueprint “Dimmer Framework” which provides an overview of what changes in the different tiers is in this pdf file here.

Amador has moved to Red, Tier 3, restrictions.

Known Tuolumne tests: 13,810, total positive 388, active cases 82, total recovered 283, hospitalized 2. A total of 15 inmates, 14 who have recovered included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

The new State testing site is seeing a large turnout, so while some walk-ins may be accepted, pre-registration is strongly encouraged to ensure that you can get tested when you arrive. The turnaround time for results has reportedly been longer than expected, sometimes over a week. As we had indicated earlier, a delay was expected as the State sites transitioned to a new lab and there is also likely an impact to the labs due to increased demand for testing. We are working with the State testing task force and will provide updates on expected improvement in testing turnaround times as we learn more.

Appointments for COVID-19 tests are available between 7 AM and 7 PM Tuesday through Saturday at the state testing site at the Motherlode Fairgrounds. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. The Sonora State testing site is seeing a large turnout, so pre-registration is strongly encouraged to ensure that you can get tested when you arrive.

Tier 1: Minimal County/Date Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Alpine 11/10 16 1(26) 1 0 (10) 1 Calaveras 11/10 12 7(373) 0 8 (340) 21 Mariposa 11/11 6 0(88) 3 0 (80) 2 Tier 2: Moderate County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Mono 11/11 155 0 (346) NA 0 (176) 2 Tuolumne 11/11 82 24 (388) 1 10 (283) 8 Tier 3: Substantial County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Amador 11/11 32 0 (353) 3 0 (306) 15 Merced 11/10 621 53 (10,193) 33 41 (9,408) 164 San Joaquin 11/10 1040 88 (22,993) 55/14 70 (21,453) 500 Stanislaus 11/11 612 97 (18,711) 64/16 54 (17,689) 410 ALL RETAIL, MALLS Common areas must be closed Food courts to have reduced capacity Museums, ZOOS & AQUARIUMS, RESTAURANTS, MOVIE THEATERS, & PLACES OF WORSHIP Must be at 25% capacity or 100 people, depending on which is fewer. GYMS, FITNESS CENTERS, HOTELS & LODGING Must be at 10% capacity Personal Care Services Can Open With Modifications Not Permitted: Remember! BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Not allowed unless meals are offered Stay 6 feet apart

Avoid unnecessary travel Tier 4: Widespread County

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Madera 11/10 417 24(5,330) 6 22 (4,837) 76

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

People are encouraged to get tested right away if they have symptoms of COVID-19, five days after travel or close contact with others outside of your household, and test routinely if you work in high-risk settings such as healthcare, corrections or congregate care facilities or if you have frequent interactions with the public through work or other community engagement.

Quarantine is for individuals who have had contact with a COVID-19 positive individual and are waiting for test results or for anyone with symptoms waiting for test results. In general quarantine lasts 14 days if there are no symptoms and a negative test. Isolation is for COVID-19 positive individuals, with or without symptoms, to prevent spreading the infection. As a reminder, if you are advised to isolate or quarantine, it is important to stay at home and separate yourself from others (including household members as much as possible).

It is important to continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community