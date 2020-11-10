Pump Prices Expected To Continue Downward Trend

Stock Photo Gas pump View Photo

Sonora, CA – The pump prices average in the U.S. for regular-grade gasoline fell 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.19 per gallon.

That downward trend is expected to continue as Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey relays that crude oil costs remain low. Currently, the cost is 50 cents below where it was a year ago.

California has the highest average price in the nation, as the San Francisco Bay Area is sitting at $3.33 per gallon. The lowest average price is in Tulsa, Oklahoma at $1.72 per gallon. The average price of diesel in the survey taken last Friday was $2.48 a gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.

In the Mother Lode, the prices range from the lowest at $2.76 to a high of $3.35 in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County. In Calaveras, the average price is $2.94. To find out gas prices in the area anytime type in the keyword gas on the mymotherlode.com home page or click here.