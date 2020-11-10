Smoke In the Skies Over Tuolumne County Next Two Days

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A smoke plume could be visible for the next two days as CAL Fire sets ablaze a prescribed burn in the Tuolumne area.

CAL FIRE will conduct a prescribed burn operation on the Mt. Havalia Vegetation Management Project (VMP) in Tuolumne County, adjacent to the community of Tuolumne. The goal of the prescribed burn is to maintain the Mt. Havalia Fuel Break along the top of the North Fork Tuolumne River Canyon, according to CAL Fire officials. They warn of smoke from the project drifting through Tuolumne and surrounding areas.

The prescribed burn will begin Wednesday, November 11th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, November 12th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CAL Fire reports that the resources assigned to the burn will include fire engines, hand crews, and cooperating agencies.

As reported here on Monday, CAL Fire is also igniting a prescribed burn in the Mokelumne Hill area tomorrow that will last up to 8 hours and burn seven acres.