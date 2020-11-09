Prescribed Burn Later This Week In Mokelumne Hill

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — Following the precipitation over the weekend, CAL Fire will be assisting with a prescribed burn on Mokelumne Hill Cemetery District property.

The seven-acre burn will begin sometime between 8am-10am on Wednesday, November 11, and last for 6-8 hours.

CAL Fire reports, “The purpose of the burn is to clear hazardous fuels and provide a cleared area on the site used for daily visitation and observance of memorial plots. The treatment area will also enhance the established Mokelumne Hill Fuelbreak, which aided in the protection of the community of Mokelumne Hill during the 2015 Butte Incident. Secondary benefits include training on live fire utilizing various techniques with multiple cooperating fire agencies stationed near the community of Mokelumne Hill.”

Cooperating agencies include the Mokelumne Hill Cemetery District, Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District and the Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District.