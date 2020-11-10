A Record Number Of New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 6 were identified today, 21 on Saturday and 4 on Sunday. Public Health contact tracers and case managers are currently monitoring more than 250 close contacts and confirmed cases. One individual who had been isolating at home is now hospitalized. Three of the new cases are individuals under 20 (two female, one male), ten cases in their 20’s (five female, five male), six cases in their 30’s (two female, four male), four cases in their 40’s (one female, three male), two cases in their 50’s (both female), three cases in their 60’s (one female, two male), one case in their seventies (male) and two cases in their 80’s (one female, one male). Eight individuals have been released from isolation including one who had been hospitalized.

One of the new COVID-19 positive cases is an inmate at Sierra Conservation Center. There are 14 recovered inmates included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

Public Health details, “It is very likely that our county will move into the more restrictive Red tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Tomorrow’s State Blueprint update will reflect data from October 25-October 31. The data from that week, based on Episode Date, may exceed the number of cases allowed to remain in the orange tier. That would show us as meeting Red Tier criteria for one week. If the number of cases the following week, November 1-November 7 also exceed 21 cases (which we expect), that will be two weeks meeting the Red Tier level and we can expect to be placed into the Red Tier on Tuesday, November 17. Once a county moves into a more restrictive tier, businesses have three days to make the modifications to their business practices to remain in compliance. That implementation date would be Friday, November 20.” Blueprint details are here.

Public Health is working with the Tuolumne County Innovation and Business Assistance Department to provide technical assistance to business which may be affected by the tier change. Each of us can do our part to slow the spread and keep our businesses and schools open by following the prevention guidelines listed below.

Known Tuolumne tests: 13,506, total positive 354, active cases 60, total recovered 271, hospitalized 2. A total of 15 inmates, 14 who have recovered included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 15 11/6 1 1 Amador 33 11/6 6 1 Calaveras 13 11/6 5 0 Mariposa 5 11/9 7 3 Madera 415 11/9 11 6 Merced 609 11/9 158 33 Mono 155 11/9 4 NA San Joaquin 860 11/9 105 55/14 Stanislaus 471 11/8 258 64/16 Tuolumne 66 11/9 31 2 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 8(+1) 23 0 Amador 290(+5) 338 15 Calaveras 332(+2) 366 21 Mariposa 78 (+1) 88 2 Madera 4,815(+49) 5,306 76 Merced 9,367(+66) 10,140 164 Mono 176(+13) 346 2 San Joaquin 21,383 (+201) 22,740 497 Stanislaus 17,584 (206) 18,462 407 Tuolumne 270(+8) 360 8

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

Free testing is available at the Motherlode Fairgrounds by appointment Tuesday through Saturday 7 AM and 7 PM at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. People are encouraged to take advantage of this resource and get tested right away if they have symptoms of COVID-19, five days after travel or close contact with others outside of your household, and test routinely if you work in high-risk settings such as healthcare, corrections or congregate care facilities or if you have frequent interactions with the public through work or other community engagement.

It is important to continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community