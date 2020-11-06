Sheriff Pooley Will Explain Highlights Of New Jail

Sheriff Bill Pooley inside new Tuolumne County Jail View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley.

He will speak about the plan moving forward for the new $50-million JH Dambacher Detention Facility. A ribbon-cutting was held for the new jail last week at the law and justice center campus located off Old Wards Ferry Road.

Sheriff Pooley will highlight the history of the project and how the new facility compares to the existing jail. He will also speak about how the larger facility will allow his department to increase rehabilitation programs.

Click here to read an earlier story about the ribbon-cutting.