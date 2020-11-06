New Façade Proposed For Section Of Sonora Shopping Center

The proposed design for the exterior of the building View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora shopping center is proposing a new façade for the space formerly occupied by Cost U Less.

Owners of the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center on Mono Way are requesting a design review permit for an exterior remodel revision from a permit approved in August. They are asking the Sonora Planning Commission to allow them to revise the elevation to meet their desired design, which includes a single raised entry parapet feature with ample glazing and two storefront doors. The drawing of the new design is below.

Property owners also share that a potential new tenant has been identified, but do not name the tenant. Noting that the plans are consistent with the city’s general plan, commercial zoning and the exterior reflects the architectural characteristics of the community while blending with the adjacent neighborhood, the staff is recommending approval.

The commission meeting is Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Sonora City Hal Council Chambers.