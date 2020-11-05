Rollover Crash Near Highway 26 In West Point Area

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

West Point, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash on North Railroad Flat Road, south of West Point in Calaveras County.

The CHP reports a vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over about five miles south of Highway 26, just before the bridge. A person is trapped inside the vehicle. The wreckage is blocking one-lane of the roadway. An ambulance has been called to the scene but there is no word on injuries at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.