Update: Vegetation Fire On Chicken Ranch Road

By B.J. Hansen
Table Fire

Update at 10:12am: CAL Fire reports that the “Table Fire” near the intersection of Chicken Ranch Road and Table Mountain Road is two acres in size and it is moving at a slow rate of spread.

Original story posted at 10:05am: Jamestown, CA — Officials are responding to report of a vegetation fire in the 17000 block of Chicken Ranch Road near the area of Table Mountain Road.

Air and ground resources have been dispatched to the area. The size of the fire is not immediately clear, but CAL Fire notes that one structure is reportedly threatened. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes into the news center.

