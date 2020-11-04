First Winter Storm For The Sierra Nevada

The first winter storm of the season will bring periods of light to locally moderate snow to the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, beginning this Friday and continuing into the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Northern Sierra Nevada above the 5,000 foot elevation, from Friday morning through Sunday morning.

The snow levels will begin above the pass levels before falling down to 4,000 to 5,000 feet early Friday night.

There may be a brief break in precipitation by Saturday afternoon, before possible heavier additional snow moves through Saturday night through Sunday.

The total snow accumulation above 5,000 feet, will range from three to twelve inches.

Mountain travel delays, significant reductions in visibility, chain controls, and slippery road conditions are all possible, especially during the overnight hours.

Meanwhile, the Mariposa Pollution Control District has issued an Air Quality Alert through Thursday, due to smoke impacts from the Creek Fire and SQF Complex Fire. This Air Quality Alert is in effect until the fires are extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call the local Air District office.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.