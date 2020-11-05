Election Day Ballots Still Being Counted In Tuolumne County

Voters filling out ballots at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — With an estimated 3,000-5,000 ballots still to count in Tuolumne County, County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista reports what that will include.

“It’s the drop-off boxes that we have to process, mail because it will be postmarked and we have to do that,” details Bautista. She adds, “A lot of ballots from my office because it was just a steady stream. Then we have some conditional ballots for people who registered to vote. We need to make sure we process everything to make sure they didn’t vote any place else.”

Regarding how the voting went, a smiling Bautista replied, “fairly well.” With a total of 27,211 ballots tabulated on Election Night, she happily exclaims, “It shows the voters really were engaged whether it was just for the local or the federal or the state. We had voters at our office all day long. And the vote centers also almost processed four times the number as they did in March.”

Bautista anticipates having updated numbers by Thursday afternoon.