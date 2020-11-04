Drug Bust On Sesame Street

Mokelumne Hill Pot Bust View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — Two people were arrested, and a third was cited, following a marijuana grow bust in the 6000 block of Sesame Street in Mokelumne Hill.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office confiscated 220 growing marijuana plants, with a value exceeding $154,000, and over eight pounds of processed marijuana. Officials also found various amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and LSD.

Booked into Calaveras County Jail for illegal cultivation, conspiracy to commit a crime, obstruction of a peace officer, and other offenses, were 24 year old Nicholas Dale Isaacs and 35-year-old Phillipe Isaac Sanchez. Cited with lesser related offenses was 32-year-old Kyle Sharp. Both Sharp and Isaacs have a home address of Florida.

The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.