BLM Modifies Fire Restrictions On Public Lands

Sonora, CA – To accommodate variable conditions across the District, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Central California District has modified fire restrictions, including the Mother Lode.

In August, the BLM imposed a no open flame and temporary target shooting limitations order, as reported here. The new changes reinstate seasonal fire restrictions, which allow campfires within designated campgrounds and recreational target shooting in some areas.

Seasonal fire restrictions can vary due to wildland fire risk with indicators such as vegetation moisture content, weather outlooks, human risk factors, and firefighting resource availability taking into consideration. BLM officials advise that anyone found guilty of violating a fire prevention order could be fined up to $100,000 and/or imprisoned for up to a year. Parties involved may also have to pay restitution for total fire suppression and damage costs incurred. Specific fire restrictions and an interactive map can be viewed here.

The new restrictions provided by the BLM below will remain in effect until further notice and are in addition to the year-round statewide Fire Prevention Order issued on April 28.

Campfires and Portable Stoves

Bakersfield and Mother Lode Field Offices: No campfires, barbecues, or open fires are allowed. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed with a valid California campfire permit.

Bishop, Central Coast and Ukiah Field Offices: No campfires, barbecues, or open fires are allowed, except within approved fire pits and grills in developed recreation sites with a valid California campfire permit. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are also allowed with a valid California campfire permit.

California campfire permits are available free at BLM, U.S. Forest Service and CAL FIRE offices, or click here. Be advised, some BLM lobbies and public rooms are closed to in-person visits.

Recreational Target Shooting

Central Coast, Mother Lode and Ukiah Field Offices: Recreational target shooting remains suspended until further notice. Visit https://www.wheretoshoot.org/ for alternative recreational target shooting locations.

Due to extreme wildland fire danger, the annual vehicle closure for Panoche and Tumey Hills recreation areas remains in effect through Nov. 13. Seasonal fire restrictions, which include suspension of recreational target shooting, will remain in effect.

Bakersfield and Bishop Field Offices: Target shooting is generally allowed, if it is done in a safe manner, without damaging natural resources or improvements. Shooting is strictly prohibited in developed recreation sites and other areas where posted.

The following areas remain closed to target shooting: Carrizo Plain National Monument, San Joaquin River Gorge Special Recreation Management Area, and the Kaweah Area of Critical Environmental Concern, which includes Case Mountain.

Hunting is allowed on BLM-managed public lands with a valid state hunting license. Click here for rules.