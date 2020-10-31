Infrastructure Improvements Planned For Groveland

Groveland, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature Groveland Community Services District General Manager Pete Kampa.

The district is planning some significant sewer and water infrastructure improvements thanks to grant funding and recent rate increases. He will also highlight an electricity hub planned to keep power on in the downtown district during PG&E PSPS events.

Kampa will also talk about the district’s efforts to bring in a consultant to help with potential park improvements. He will also highlight discussions about how fire services will be funded and administered in the future.