17,700 Vote By Mail Ballots Already Received At Elections Office

Voting center at the Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista says half of the vote by mail ballots have now been filled out and returned to her office ahead of Tuesday’s election.

She says, “We have about 17,700 voters who have already sent their ballots in. If that trend continues, we could see a 90-percent turnout. That would be wonderful.”

Those wishing to vote in person, via machine, can do so by stopping by the Election’s Office at 2 South Green Street. Starting on Saturday, four additional vote centers will be open from 8:30am-4:30pm.

Vote by mail ballots can dropped in the mail up until Election Day itself, but if you would like your results included in the initial count on Tuesday night, Bautista recommends that you place it in a drop-box at this point.

To view information on vote centers, and ballot drop boxes, click here.