Online Voter Registration Ends At Midnight

Tuolomne County Election Office View Photo

Sacramento, CA – Today, October 19, is the deadline for Californians to register online to vote or update their voter registration for the November 3, 2020, General Election. Paper voter registration cards available at most government offices — such as libraries and post offices — must also be postmarked on or before today. Voters who miss this deadline can still go in-person to the county election office for ‘Same Day’ voter registration.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla says, “Registering to vote online or updating your registration online is the safest option during the COVID-19 pandemic, but you must do it by midnight tonight.” Online voter registration is at RegisterToVote.ca.gov and can be done from any computer, tablet or smartphone.

You can verify your voting status at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov, millions of ballots are already being cast across California.

Eligible Californians can register to vote, or update their registration information on the Secretary of State’s official voter registration website: RegisterToVote.ca.gov. Online voter registration is available in 10 languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese.

Californians must update their voter registration if they have:

Moved permanent addresses

Changed their legal name

Want to update their political party preference

Registering the ‘Same Day’ a voter will get their ballot which will be will be counted once the county office has completed the voter registration verification process. Voters can complete the ‘Same Day’ voter registration process all the way through Election Day on November 3.