Roadwork On Several Local Highways

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

Utility work on Highway 4 between Lashkoff Place and Lower Moran Road will limit traffic to one-way and create delays of ten minutes. The work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras a mile north of the New Melones vista point be aware of right shoulder drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM. be aware of more drainage work on the right shoulder, just over a mile away also on Highway 49, specifically one mile south of the Carson Hill Rest Area. The work will be Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM. On Thursday utility work on Highway 4 at a half-mile west of Centennial Road will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled between 7 AM and 5 PM.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Bragg Road/Stork Road to Highway 4 long-term left and right shoulder, pavement work continues daily from 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Meacham Ranch Road to Deer Creek Road be aware of one-way traffic control for drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne County from Bear Valley Road to Highway 120 be aware of drainage work in the shoulder area. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Also in that area from Moccasin Creek to Moccasin Switchback Road be aware of right shoulder drainage work. The work is also scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 120 Highway Construction on the East Groveland Ferretti Road area to Yosemite National Park continues. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras traffic signal work will limit the turn lanes. The work is described as from Barbour Road to Quail Oaks Road and will be done at night starting Sunday and each night through Friday morning. The work will put new reflective strips around the perimeter of traffic signals as seen at the on-ramps and intersections of Highway 108 to call attention to the signals. When there is a loss of power traffic signals should be treated as a four-way stop. When the signals lose electricity, they automatically switch to batteries but the red flashing will go dark after several hours without power. Yellow reflective strips around the perimeter of traffic signals aim to increase their visibility at all times of the day.

Also on Highway 26 utility work from one-third a mile east of Gill Haven Drive to 1.3 miles east of Gill Haven Drive will impact traffic with 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled on Monday from 7 AM to 5:30 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.