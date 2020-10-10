Cloudy
73.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

New Details Released On Twain Harte Motorcycle Versus Pickup Crash With One Flown From Scene

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Motorcycle crash on Twain Harte Drive in Twain Harte 10-2-2020

Motorcycle crash on Twain Harte Drive in Twain Harte 10-2-2020

Photo Icon View Photo

wain Harte, CA – The CHP is releasing new information and the identities of those involved in a pickup versus motorcycle crash last Saturday where the rider was flown from the scene.

The collision happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Twain Harte Drive, as earlier reported here. The CHP reports that 40-year-old Mark Edward Thompson of Livermore was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound and east of Joaquin Gully Road. Traveling in the opposite direction in a Ford pickup was, 39-year-old Kelly Ryan Quashnick of Tuolumne. Sonora CHP Unit spokesperson Officer Steve Machado details, “Mr. Quashnick slowed his vehicle and began making a left turn directly in front of Mr. Thompson.  As a result, Mr. Thompson’s motorcycle collided with the left side of the pickup. He was ejected from the bike, resulting in major injuries. After the impact, the motorcycle then crashed into a parked pickup.”

Thompson was flown to a Modesto hospital whereupon further investigation he was arrested for drunk driving. Quashnick was not hurt in the collision.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 