Sonora Considering Allowing Recreational Marijuana Sales

Sonora, CA — Currently the City of Sonora allows medicinal marijuana sales under a pilot program, and city leaders are considering also allowing recreational sales.

The current ordinance in place since 2018 allows for the issuance of up to two city permits to medicinal marijuana businesses (both have been issued). A proposed revised ordinance will be reviewed by the city’s planning commission on Tuesday that would expand it to three permits, and allow it to be for either medicinal or recreational sales. Businesses would still be prohibited from operating within 600 feet of a school, a youth center, daycare, church or park.

The planning commission will be making a recommendation, and the final decision will come at a later time by the city council.

Next week’s meeting will be held on Tuesday as city offices are closed on Monday. It will begin at 5:30pm.

