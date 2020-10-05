Early Voting Starts Ahead Of November Election

Tuolumne County Election Ballot Drop-off Voter Site View Photo

Sonora, CA — Vote by mail ballots are going out across the state today, and early voting is officially starting at every local county election office in California.

Tuolumne and Calaveras counties were part of a pilot program in which every registered voter received a vote-by-mail ballot ahead of the March primary.

Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every registered voter in the state will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the General Election. Ballots should arrive in mailboxes later this week.

The California Secretary of State’s Office insists there are multiple layers of security to ensure a safe election. There are ballot watermarks, unique barcodes on each ballot return envelope, and required signature verification.

There is also a statewide “Where’s My Ballot” tracking tool to make sure it is counted. Click here to register.

For information on voting in Tuolumne County, click here. For information about Calaveras County, click here.

The General Election is November 3.

The information below was provided by the CA Secretary of State’s Office:

Tips for Vote-by-Mail Voters:

Every vote-by-mail ballot comes with a first-class prepaid postage return envelope.

You can drop off your ballot at any polling place, vote center, or your county elections office, through Election Day.

Before returning your ballot, you must remember to sign and date the return envelope provided with your vote-by-mail ballot.

Ballots that are returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day, and received by county elections officials no later than 17 days after the election.