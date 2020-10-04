Lightning Caused Fire Located In Stanislaus National Forest

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — A team of 37 firefighters is working to extinguish a fire in Tuolumne County within the Stanislaus National Forest.

Forest Service spokesperson Diana Fredlund reports that the Cone Fire is located north of the Dardanelles and south of Highland Creek within the Carson Iceberg Wilderness. The fire is two acres in size and no structures are threatened. It is in a very isolated area. Two helicopters are assigned to the fire.

The Forest Service reports, “The Stanislaus National Forest Fire and Aviation Management program is utilizing a confine and contain suppression strategy on the Cone Fire for firefighter and public safety, while utilizing existing features (rocky areas, creeks, and local trails) as containment lines. Fire movement is dominated by slow, creeping fire spread on one side, and the other side is not moving and is staying within containment lines. We are committed to minimizing negative impacts to wilderness quality and character, such as using Minimum Impact Suppression Tactics (MIST).”

The fire is burning at an elevation between 7000-8000 feet.