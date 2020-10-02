Clear
Flex Alert Lifted Across California

By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — California’s power grid operator is no longer calling for emergency energy conservation measures.

A Flex Alert was issued yesterday from 3-10pm, and the California Independent System Operator confirms that it has now been lifted. No rolling blackouts were needed. The Flex Alert was out of concern that energy demand would spike yesterday, primarily by the use of air conditioners, when the temperatures increased.

All PG&E customers were asked to keep the thermostat above 78-degrees and to limit appliance use.

The Associated Press reports that the heatwave is being produced by a ridge of high pressure covering the entire West and extending into Alaska.

