Pipeline Replacement To Wrap Up With Water Shutdowns All Month

San Andreas, CA – Some Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) customers will have a disruption in their water service throughout the month as the main water transmission pipeline replacement project wraps up.

Those impacted will be along the Highway 4 corridor, specifically between Murphys and Avery, as a transition to the new pipeline will occur gradually over the next couple of weeks. The district advises that will unfortunately produce a series of unavoidable water shutoffs. Below is the district schedule during the month of October:

The utility relays that each shut down will start no earlier than 8 a.m. and last less than eight hours. CCWD details that water quality will be tested and verified prior to bringing it into service, so a boil water advisory is not anticipated once service is restored. District officials add that the new pipeline has been thoroughly disinfected and flushed.

Customers will receive a pre-recorded phone calls and text messages providing date-specific water shutoff notices, but no new door tags will be delivered. Questions can be directed to CCWD customer service at (209) 754-3543.