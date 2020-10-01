Community Steps Up To Fund Mt. Provo Road Repairs

TuCare Executive Director Melinda Fleming, SAF Executive Director Darrell Slocum and Tuolumne Safe CEO/Board of Supervisor Anaiah Kirk View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — A couple of weeks ago Clarke Broadcasting reported on a new organization raising money to make needed fire-safety-related repairs on Mt. Provo Road, and donors have now pledged over $14,000 to meet the goal.

The money will help provide transportation, compacting, and grading for the $11,500 worth of road rock donated by Blue Mountain Minerals. The project will provide an emergency evacuation route for the residents of Ponderosa Hills, and completion is now anticipated prior to the end of this month.

A big portion, $10,000, came from a grant made possible by donor funds held the Sonora Area Foundation, including the TuCare Community Wildfire Protection Fund, Tuolumne Sunrise Fund, the Shane and Perkins Charitable Fund, the Helm Family Fund, and the Caldwell Insurance Family Fund.

Tuolumne Safe also received many other donations from businesses and local residents.

More information about the organization, and project, can be found here.