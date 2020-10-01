Ethnic Studies School Curriculum Vetoed By Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom says more details need to be worked out before making “ethnic studies’ a curriculum requirement for high school students prior to graduation.

After vetoing the legislation, Newsom says he still supports the concept of adding ethnic studies, and notes that he signed a similar measure for the California State University System. Newsom says, “This bill, however, would require ethnic studies to be taught in high school at a time when there is much uncertainty about the appropriate K12 model curriculum for ethnic studies…Last year I expressed concern that the initial draft of the model curriculum was insufficiently balanced and inclusive and needed to be substantially amended. In my opinion, the latest draft, which is currently out for review, still needs revision.”

AB 331 was authored by Democratic Assemblyman Jose Medina, who expressed disappointment with the veto, stating, “As civil unrest and racial tension have risen across the nation, California has marketed itself as a progressive beacon working to overcome its past transgressions and chart an equitable future. In order to build racial justice in this state and country, all of our students need to learn the real history of America – and that history includes the diverse experiences and perspectives of people of color.”

The bill would have started teaching ethnic studies during the 2025-26 school year and made it a requirement for graduation in 2029-30.