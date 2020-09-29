Late Night Mobile Home Fire In Jamestown

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — No injuries were reported in a fire that occurred last night in the 18800 block of Jamestown Road.

The fire ignited at around 10:30 pm. The single-wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when the first responders arrived on the scene. It also spread to about 1/10 acre of nearby vegetation. Everyone was able to get out of the mobile home safely. The fire was fully controlled at 11:33 pm.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.