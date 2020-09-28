Planned Power Outage Impacts Parts Of Calaveras And Amador Counties

PG&E Planned Power Outages View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — A PG&E planned power outage is impacting 5,132 customers in Calaveras County and 5,666 customers in nearby Amador County.

The power went out last night. Calaveras is the southern end of the planned power outage in the Sierra foothills, as Tuolumne and Mariposa counties have no outages. PG&E plans to restore power between 4-6pm today.

In total, it is impacting 65,000 Northern California customers across 16 counties. The initial plan, due to high fire danger, was to cut power to 89,000 customers, but it was reduced yesterday by 27-percent.

Community Resource Centers are open at the Chapel in the Pines Church on Cedar Lane in Arnold, the Murphys Fire Department on Jones Street and the VFW Post 3322 building on Spink Road in West Point.