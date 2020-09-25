Fire Restrictions Extended On Stanislaus National Forest

Sonora, CA – The ban of all flame sources has been extended until the end of the month on all California national forests, including the Stanislaus.

Extreme fire danger has forced forest service officials to continue the restrictions until Sept. 30th. The ban affects all elevations on the Stanislaus National Forest, which prohibits using any ignition sources, including campfires, propane or gel-fuel stoves, and smoking materials.

“We understand visitors asking about using gas stoves, but overall fire conditions haven’t changed, and in fact, more weather is forecast that could result in extreme fire behavior over the next week for much of the state, including the Stanislaus,” Deputy Forest Supervisor Beth Martinez said. “In addition, with all the fires burning throughout the west, we know firefighting resources remain critically strained, so we appreciate everyone’s support in helping us protect the forest from new fire ignitions.”

As earlier reported here, a forest order regarding temporary camping, occupancy and use restrictions were put in place last week and runs until Oct. 15th. It prohibits dispersed camping in high and moderate fire hazard areas along with recreational target shooting. However, it opens the forest for day use between sunrise and sunset while authorizes some developed campgrounds.

The forest service provided these requirements for visitors using generators while camping:

Generators are allowed in open developed campgrounds, as long as campers follow posted quiet hours. A list of open campgrounds can be found on the web page.

All generators must be fitted with appropriate, functional spark arrestors

Generators are allowed in dispersed camping areas open under Forest Order STF-16-2020-19

Generators are NOT allowed in any wilderness area due to prohibition of motorized/mechanized items

Forest officials add that hunters with valid California Fish & Wildlife permits and tags are authorized to hunt in permitted zones.