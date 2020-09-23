Two Elder Abuse Cases, One Involved Hurling An Energy Drink At Victim

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – There have been five elder abuse incidents in two weeks in Calaveras County, and all in different communities.

As reported here two weeks ago, there were two arrests and one suspect remains on the run. The abuse included physical, mental and financial abuse. Sheriff’s officials are now reporting two new cases that took place last week. These cases also resulted in one suspect being arrested and another is being sought.

In Copperopolis on Friday (Sept.18) a 72-year-old man reported to detectives that 49-year-old Eugene Wayne Stephens had put him in a “headlock/chokehold nearly rendering him unconscious” after the two got into an argument.

The victim says then Stephens punched him about four times in the ribs and stomach area while continuing to verbally assault him. Detectives determined that this type of abuse had been going on for about two years. They also state that there was nearly $600 worth of vandalism committed at the property. Stephens is still being sought in connection with this case.

The second report of elder abuse came on Sunday (Sept. 20) around 11 a.m. when deputies headed to the 700 block of Meadow Drive in Arnold. Once on the scene, a 74-year-old female victim described what happened. She stated that 21-year-old Nicholas Andrew Hart had hurled an unopened energy drink at her, hitting her in the arm. Deputies disclose that she had a visible injury.

A records check revealed that the victim had an active restraining order against Hart. While questioning witnesses and gathering evidence, Hart returned to the home. Sheriff’s officials relay that he declined to comment on the incident and was taken into custody without incident. Hart is being held on a $50,000 bail for felony elder abuse and violation of a court order.

Anyone with information on Stephens’ whereabouts or that suspects elder abuse is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-754-6500 or the anonymous tip line at 209-754-6030.