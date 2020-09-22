Gunshots Heard In Sonora Remain A Mystery

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies, received various reports of gunshots heard in different locations over the weekend.

For example, the Sonora Police Department incident log notes that there was a report called in at 1:34am on Saturday from someone hearing gunshots near Greenley Road. Then at 2:56am someone reported hearing two gunshots near Sonora High School.

Later in the day, at 8:42pm, there were reports of gunshots heard in the area of Summit Avenue. A minute later, someone called in to report shots heard near Columbia Way.

In response, Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel says, “We had several calls regarding shots being heard in various areas, some within the city and some were suspected to originate in county areas. Our units extensively checked each location and were unable to determine a source.”

It remains unclear where the various gunshot sounds originated.