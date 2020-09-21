Clear
Yosemite Amenities Remain Closed, But Many Roads Now Accessible

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite, CA — While Yosemite National Park remains closed due to poor air quality, many of the major roads traveling through it are back open.

They include El Portal, Wawona, Big Oak Flat and Tioga roads. Glacier Point and Mariposa Grove roads remain closed. All lodging, restaurants, campgrounds and visitor centers are also closed. Visitors should be prepared to drive through the park without stopping. It is prohibited to hike, cycle, camp and rock climb.

It is unclear when the park will reopen. Officials indicate they are monitoring the air quality closely.

