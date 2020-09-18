Blue Jay Fire Up Over 4,000 Acres In Yosemite

Blue Jay Fire View Photo

Sonora, CA — Some additional containment has been gained on a wildfire burning in Yosemite’s Wilderness.

The Blue Jay Fire is 4,061 acres and 40-percent contained.

The fire is four miles south of White Wolf Campground and a mile west of Lukens Lake Trail. Park officials had earlier been conducting occasional traffic control on Tioga Pass due to the fire. Multiple trail closures are in effect, including: all Yosemite Creek trails from Tioga Road to the north rim of Yosemite Valley; Lukens Lake Trail to Lukens Lake; Ten Lakes Trail to Lukens Lake Trail junction; the section of the Middle Fork Tuolumne River trail which connects the Ten Lakes and Lukens Lake Trails. Trail closure signs are placed at trailheads and intersections.

Smoke is dispersing to the north and northeast and settling locally at night.

Meanwhile, the nearby Wolf Fire, two miles east of Lukens Lake Trail, is 900 acres and 25-percent contained.

Both incidents were ignited by lightning strikes.