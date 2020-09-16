Containment Growing On Creek Fire As Smoke Continues To Fill Skies

California National Guard at Creek Fire View Photo

Sacramento, CA — There has been some recent growth, and containment progress, on a large fire burning near Shaver Lake in the Sierra National Forest.

CAL Fire reports that the Creek Fire has now consumed 220,025 acres and there is 18-percent containment. The fire continues to put off quite a bit of drift smoke in the region, as firefighters are conducting tactical burning operations, where they are fighting fire with fire.

A sign of progress being made, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office downgraded many of the evacuation orders down to warnings yesterday. Also, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office lifted some evacuation warnings. 632 structures have been destroyed by the fire. There have been no injuries.

Many new containment lines were put in place yesterday, and were tested by the wind last night. Weather conditions are anticipated to be favorable over the next couple of days.