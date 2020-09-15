Three New Tuolumne County COVID-19 Cases

Sonora, CA — In its Monday update, the Tuolumne County Public Health Department announced three new COVID-19 cases.

Two of those individuals are in isolation, and the third person has already recovered. The county has now reported 216 total cases since the pandemic started, and there are currently six active cases.

Public Health will be presenting a COVID-19 status update to the County Board of Supervisors tomorrow morning at 9 A.M. You can watch it live on myMotherLode.com. (details below)

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the following:

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household.

Written by BJ Hansen.

