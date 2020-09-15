Three New Tuolumne County COVID-19 Cases
Tuolumne County Public Health
Sonora, CA — In its Monday update, the Tuolumne County Public Health Department announced three new COVID-19 cases.
Two of those individuals are in isolation, and the third person has already recovered. The county has now reported 216 total cases since the pandemic started, and there are currently six active cases.
- Public Health will be presenting a COVID-19 status update to the County Board of Supervisors tomorrow morning at 9 A.M. You can watch it live on myMotherLode.com. (details below)
- If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.
- The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at www.lhicare.com/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).
- It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the following:
- Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!
- Wear a face covering in public.
- Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.
- Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.