San Andreas Government Building Area Impacted By Road Project

Road work with flagger View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Getting around the government building area of San Andreas will take a little longer for the next three months.

Construction on the Mountain Ranch Road Improvements Project got underway this week and is slated to continue through November. Motorists will face up to ten to15-minute delays as the roadway will be reduced to one lane traffic with flaggers and even pilot cars used in some areas. The hours of operation will be weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Calaveras County Public Works officials provided this outline of the work:

Mountain Ranch Road between Highway 49 and Jeff Tuttle Drive; along Government Center Drive between the western intersection of Mountain Ranch Road (near the Red Barn Museum) and approximately 600’ to the north; and realignment of Pope Street at Mountain Ranch Road to a T-intersection.

Work on Government Center Drive is anticipated to be completed in one day and is currently scheduled for September 28th. Traffic lanes will be reduced to one lane with the use of flaggers and warning devices.

Pope Street realignment activities are scheduled to begin on September 14th and continue through mid-November. During this time Pope Street will be closed at the Mountain Ranch Road intersection. The closure will be 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Vehicular access to/from Mountain Ranch Road and Pope Street will be detoured via State Route 49 and Treat Avenue.

T&S West out of Stockton has been hired by the county to complete the Mountain Ranch Road Improvements project. Travelers are asked to slow down and obey all directions where construction crews and equipment are in the cone zones. Questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754- 6401.